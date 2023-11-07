CFMoto Goes For Performance With Brand-New 675cc Triple

Gone are the days of Chinese motorcycle manufacturers focusing solely on small-displacement, appliance-like two-wheelers designed simply for shuttling folks from point A to B. Recent years have ushered in new performance-oriented models that challenge those of more established European, American, and Japanese brands. A big chunk of these new models undoubtedly come from CFMoto, and they show no signs of slowing down.

At EICMA 2023, CFMoto didn’t hesitate to assert its dominance by showcasing its most performance-oriented engine to date, an all-new three-cylinder engine. According to CFMoto, the new 675cc engine is a completely new in-house project by the brand. However, from its displacement alone, one can’t help but draw a few similarities from the Triumph 675cc engine, undoubtedly one of the most iconic triples of the modern era. Nevertheless, whether or not CFMoto used the Triumph engine as a blueprint doesn’t take away from its impressive specs, at least on paper.

According to CFMoto, the new 675cc three-cylinder engine boasts low weight and high durability. Furthermore, the brand says that it engineered a low inertia crank, resulting in rapid engine response and acceleration, while at the same time ensuring smooth power delivery. There’s also an FCC slipper-assist clutch that promises smooth downshifts and an overall smoother riding experience.

On the performance side of the equation, CFMoto promises that the new 675cc, inline-three-cylinder engine will deliver a maximum torque of 68 Newton-meters (about 47.6 pound-feet of torque) and “in excess of 100 horsepower.” For reference, the Triumph Daytona 675 produced 123 horsepower and 53 pound-feet of torque, so chances are CFMoto’s engine is tuned more for street use, rather than on a track environment. Furthermore, CFMoto claims that the new engine will have a rev ceiling of 12,300 rpm, as well as be able to rocket from zero to 62 miles per hour in just three seconds.

To ensure such a low weight, CFMoto engineered the engine from forged aluminum to achieve a 10-percent weight reduction compared to three-cylinder engines from other manufacturers. It reportedly tips the scales at just 55 kilograms, making for a compact and lightweight engine that has the potential to go on to power a myriad of models. On the inside, the new engine makes use of forged aluminum pistons that not only keep weight low, but inertia low, as well, resulting in rapid throttle response.