MV Agusta is venturing into a new segment with an all-new bike. Anticipation was high for MV’s interpretation of an adventure-tourer. Endlessly teased, leaked, and rumored about, it’s finally unveiled, official, and limited to only 500 units for its initial production run.

That’s right, only 500 units will come out of Italy—at least for now. In a previous story, MV Agusta stated that the LXPs will have an initial production batch, but a full production run is in the works. For now, only 500 ‘lucky explorers’ will be able to buy and receive an MV LXP Orioli. The first batch of 500 units is set for delivery to customers by the first quarter of 2024.

The LXP Orioli is positioned as a luxury adventure tourer according to MV’s press release. An all-terrain motorcycle, the description alone will tell you that it is going to be loaded with features and ready for just about any adventure tour you can throw at it. The bike is named after Edi Orioli, a legend in the nineties global rally racing scene. All units will be signed by him as part of the bike’s story.

Only one colorway will be available for the LXP, and it will be in the iconic green, red, and white, a tribute to the signature Lucky Explorer colors. A true collector’s piece for those who know. However, while it may be a bike that you can stock and store, it’s equipped to ride, with MV guaranteeing top-level comfort and performance on and off-road.

The motor used in the LXP Orioli is a 931cc inline three-cylinder engine. It’s totally new and totally developed in Varese, Italy. MV’s engineers considered both road and off-road. With any road in mind, the engine features a rich torque output of 75.23 pound-feet of torque, and it gets up there in power achieving 124 horsepower at 10,000 RPM. MV is also proud of its torque bad, with 85 percent of its max torque output available at just 3,000 RPM.

MV engineers also took the time to build the engine’s components up to withstand the rigors of off-road adventuring. A more robust crank and starter have been fitted onto the bike, and the gearbox is also removable for easy replacement or service. A counter-rotating crankshaft is also present in this inline triple, which is a distinguishing characteristic of MV Agusta motors. A hydraulic clutch is also present for consistent operation, while the exhaust has been tuned to meet MV’s performance requirements out of the 931cc triple and lets out an aggressive growl while spinning up. Speaking of, that exhaust was co-developed by Termignoni and it comes with a carbon fiber end cap along with a titanium body, resulting in a weight saving of four kilograms or 8.81 pounds. The exhaust also comes in its own presentation box, saved for installation after activation.

Full LED lights ensure worry-free illumination and backlit buttons are also a part of the package, further adding to the LXP’s bid as a luxury adventure-tourer. Handling hardware is all fitted on a perimeter frame made out of a lightened alloy and the bike also features a removable rear subframe. Balancing handling and comfort is an inverted Sachs fork with compression, rebound, and spring preload adjustability. The rear is also a Sachs mono-shock that governs an aluminum alloy swingarm, and it also features rebound, compression, and spring preload adjustability. The suspension travel in the front comes in at 8.26 inches for the front and rear. The front is fitted with progressive springs while the rear features a single rate spring attached to a progressive link.

The ground clearance is at 9.06 inches. The wheelbase is 63.38 inches which is in keeping with the dimensions of other enduro bikes and the wheelset is a 21 incher in the front and an 18 incher in the rear, wrapped by either Bridgestone AdventureCross AX41 tires or Bridgestone Battlax A41 tires—either configuration is tubeless. Braking power is provided by Brembo with a set of dual Stylema Calipers in the front on 320-millimeter (12.59-inch) discs, with a rear dual-piston caliper at the rear clamping on a 265-millimeter (10.43-inch) disc.

Seat height measures as low as 33.46 inches and as high as 34.25 inches and is tailored to ensure comfort and support over a long journey on or off-road, it’s also built to be waterproof and durable—able to withstand the most extreme riding conditions.

As for the ‘luxuries’ and electronic features that the LXP Orioli comes with, a six-axis inertial measurement unit will be fitted and allow for lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. Ride-by-wire also allows for the addition of ride modes like Urban, Touring, Off-Road, and Custom. Any of the modes are tuned and ideal for the context. Traction control can be disabled and allow for full control of the rear wheel, but it has up to five levels of adjustment for road use, up to two for off-road, and full-on for rain. Engine braking can also be controlled with level one being light, and level two being full-on. On top of that, the ABS system also responds to lean angles and has a Rear-Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation (RLM) to prevent stoppies. The system, just like the traction control, can also be disengaged and it is tuned to work with both road and off-road tires.

Cruise control is also standard and can be adjusted in either one- or five-kilometer-per-hour increments (0.62 to 3.1 miles per hour). On top of that, the bike’s ignition system is keyless. Firing up the bike, a seven-inch TFT screen will greet the rider and its graphical interface can be changed depending on rider preferences or modes. On top of that, the bike also features the MV Ride App suite of features which includes corner-by-corner navigation, saving itineraries, saving driving data, and also serves as a social platform for other MV riders to join in and get inspired by routes and rides. Furthermore, the LXP Orioli also comes with a Mobisat anti-theft device that has integrated geolocation.

The standard equipment of the LXP Orioli also includes the front and rear full LED lighting system which ensures perfect visibility in all light conditions. To further improve the user experience, the controls on the handlebars are LED backlit. MV Agusta’s even generous enough to bundle in the 39 and 32-liter (7.04 and 8.58-gallon) quick-release aluminum side cases.

MV Agusta engineers have developed a bubble around the rider. Forming an aerodynamic shield that ensures a calm environment for the rider. While it sounds like marketing jargon, the built-up cockpit does look like a nice bubble to ride in against the windblast of highway riding.