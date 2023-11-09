EICMA 2023 has been filled to the brim with innovations from all of the best and biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the world. One of the brands that took the spotlight, especially among scooter enthusiasts, is Kymco, a Taiwanese manufacturer that has long been considered a pioneer in the world of scooters. At EICMA, Kymco unveiled a wide selection of models, with the CV-L6 in particular standing out.

The adventure scooter segment has seen notable growth in recent years, with new models from the likes of Peugeot, SYM, and Keeway. Kymco has joined in on the fun as well with the new CV-L6, essentially a maxi-scooter given some rugged styling and off-road capability. According to Kymco, the CV-L6 was built around the philosophy of freedom, toughness, and adventure. It combines styling elements from the world of adventure bikes, such as its pointy and aggressive bodywork, tall windscreen, and built-in luggage. On top of all that, it retains the accessibility and ease of use of a maxi-scooter.

Kymco says that the new CV-L6 is a suitable ride for both city commuting and long-distance adventure. The brand has thrown in technology that focuses on comfort, safety, convenience, and performance, while at the same time focusing on accessibility and convenience. It’s powered by the same engine found in the impressive AK 550 maxi-scooter, a 550cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected parallel-twin engine delivering 51 horsepower.

Performance aside, the new Kymco CV-L6 rolls on alloy wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. It features beefy inverted front forks with long travel, as well as an offset rear monoshock handling suspension duties at the back. As for the brakes, the CV-L6 comes to a confident stop with dual Brembo radially mounted discs up front, and a single disc brake at the back.

To add to this, Kymco has developed the CV-L6 around a new, lightweight frame that offers a lower seat height making the model accessible to a wide range of riders. Adding to the scooter's adventure-ready design are built-in luggage accessories from Givi. These consist of side panniers and a top case, allowing riders to mix and match these accessories for rides of varying distances. Likewise, the side panniers and top case can be removed for a more nimble riding experience around the city.