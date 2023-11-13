Givi is a popular brand in the realm of adventure and touring motorcycles. The Italian brand is known primarily for its wide selection of luggage options applicable to all sorts of bikes. However, the brand also has a range of protective gear such as jackets and helmets. At EICMA 2023, it unveiled two new modular touring helmets. Let’s take a closer look at these shiny new lids.

Today’s motorcycle helmets are safer than ever before, thanks to ever tightening safety requirements. The newest ECE 22.06 safety standard brings forth a lot of changes when it comes to the way helmets handle glancing blows, impacts, and drops. All of Givi’s new touring helmets are compliant with the latest standard. The X.27 is the brand’s flagship model, and is offered in a whopping 18 versions, including one specifically designed for women. The new adventure-touring helmet is offered in various graphic versions and multi-color selections to cater to the varying tastes and preferences of riders.

The Givi X.27 features a double-layered technopolymer shell that’s been designed to be both lightweight and durable. On the inside, we find a fully removable liner, and pads that are optimized for use with glasses. The entire thing is finished off with hypoallergenic fabric. Like most other adventure-touring helmets, the X.27 features a convenient quick-release clasp with a micrometric buckle. It’s certified P/J, so it’s safe to ride with the chin bar both open and closed. Last but not least, Givi promises a wide selection of sizes ranging for XS to XXL, with the ladies version offered from XS to M.

Up next, the Givi X.21 is tailored for on-road touring, and features a contoured, aerodynamic shape. It’s offered in a total of nine versions, including one specifically designed for ladies. It features similar technical specifications as the X.27, such as a double-layered technopolymer outer shell, and removable inner liners made out of hypoallergenic fabric. It also features a similar micrometric quick-release clasp ensuring convenience both on long-distance tours and in-city commuting. Sizing ranges from XS to XXL, and XS to M for the ladies-specific version.

For more information on Givi’s 2024 helmet collection, please check out their official website. Apart from helmets, Givi has also released a wide selection of luggage options and accessories for the 2024 model-year. All these and more can also be found on the brand’s official website.