As BMW fans are no doubt aware by now, 2023 marks BMW Motorrad’s 100th anniversary. As any OEM that both survives and thrives for a hundred years likes to do, BMW is celebrating both its first 100 years and its future all year long.

In April 2023, it released a big, beautiful coffee table book. The very next month, the BMW Motorrad 100 Years Anniversary Exhibition officially opened in Munich. Fast-forward to July and BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin, and the company showed off a special custom R 18 build it commissioned from Kingston Custom and Dirk Oehlerking, fittingly called ‘the Crown.’ Speaking of BMW Motorrad Days, the event itself reportedly drew over 32,000 fans to Berlin for the company’s centennial celebration.

With news like that, it’s probably no surprise that BMW Motorrad chose 2023 as the first year that it’s kicking off BMW Motorrad Days Americas. Where and when will this event take place? Search your moto history-loving heart and you’ll already know where: Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Alabama, of course. As for when it will take place, well, you’ve probably already got a good guess about that, as well. (Think about it for a second, then read on to see if your guess is correct.)

If you’ve guessed that the inaugural BMW Motorrad Days Americas event will coincide with the 2023 Barber Vintage Festival, then make sure to get yourself a nice, big cookie as a reward. Both BMW Motorrad Days Americas 2023 and the Barber Vintage Fest will take place from October 6 through 8, 2023.

As of August 2, 2023, the registration page for BMW Motorrad Days Americas 2023 is officially live and promises a range of activities for those in attendance. Planned activities and experiences include:

Fan Zone with live music, food trucks, a beer garden, product displays, merchandise, a kid zone, and more

Ride Experiences offering demo rides of BMW’s latest lineup, including off road demos and electric demos with the CE 04

Stunt shows featuring Chris McNeil

A ride-in bike show, open to vintage and custom bikes

Barber Museum Scavenger Hunt where you “explore the museum to find historic highlights,” which honestly sounds kind of awesome

Double R Fest, where you can ride on track with Nate Kern (limited availability, so BMW advises that you preregister ASAP if you want to participate)

For more information, and/or to preregister to attend the very first BMW Motorrad Days Americas in autumn 2023, check out the link in our Sources.