BMW Motorrad is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023. If you’re a BMW fan and you’ll be in or near Munich, Germany any time soon, then you may want to stop by and check out the new 100 Years BMW Motorrad exhibition that just opened at the BMW Museum on May 12, 2023.

This video shows some of the highlights, starting with the very first bike that BMW Motorrad ever made, the R 32, and touching on a few of the company’s other mechanical high points between then and the present. Skilled drone flight highlights the incredible space where the exhibition is laid out, which is surely even more exhilarating to see in person.

Over 50 different motorcycles from the full range of BMW Motorrad’s history are present in this exhibition, along with detailed and informative descriptions to help elucidate their places in BMW history. Some of the bikes here come from the BMW Group Classic Collection, and are usually kept under lock and key, away from the eyes of the public.

A total of 15 different stations have been set up to organize the bikes on display and more completely tell their story. “100 years is the perfect milestone for taking a closer look at a long and successful life. The variety of models, the abundance of innovations, the legendary victories and adventures – this all adds up to make BMW Motorrad such a source of fascination. At the BMW Museum, we have endeavored to do justice to this wonderfully rich past and recount stories that are utterly thrilling,” BMW Museum curator Dr. Andreas Braun said in a statement.

Tickets to the BMW Museum in Munich are available to purchase ahead of time online, via the museum’s website (we’ll include a link in our Sources). Full-price admission costs just € 10 (about $10.78 as of May 18, 2023) for adults. Children under the age of six get in free with a paying adult. Reduced price tickets are available for children between the ages of six and 18, as well as students, disabled persons, apprentices, and several other groups. You can see the full list at the BMW Museum ticketing website.