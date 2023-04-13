In 1923, Bayerische Motoren Werke produced the first motorcycle under the BMW banner – the R 32. Powered by a flat-twin engine and a final shaft drive, the model not only won hill climb races and captured speed records, but also laid the groundwork for BMW's signature construction.

Despite those firm foundations, Bavarian Motor Works has never shied away from innovation throughout its 100 years in motorcycling. To fully illustrate the brand’s impact on the industry, renowned journalist Alan Dowds and publisher Sophia Editions teamed up to present Motos BMW 100 Ans.

Gallery: Motos BMW 100 Ans

4 Photos

The 240-page book chronicles BMW’s rich history with technical detail and more than 300 images. From the side-valve models of the 1920s to the Post-War R Series Airheads, from the R80 G/S to the R 1250 GS, Dowds fully examines the major milestones that shaped the German marque over the past century.

The author doesn’t leave out BMW’s quirky periods and cult classics either. Whether that’s the six-cylinder K Series tourers from the ‘80s or the brand’s unique Duolever and Paralever suspension, Dowds leaves no technical stone unturned. Motos BMW 100 Ans even dives into BMW’s latest offerings, including the throwback R 18 big-bore cruiser and the technologically advanced S 1000 RR superbike.

Of course, the commemorative book is just one of the many products and events honoring BMW Motorrad’s centennial in 2023. The brand itself also unveiled 100th-anniversary editions of its R 18 and R nineT heritage models while BMW Motorrad Nederland celebrated the occasion by revealing a specially equipped CE-04 electric scooter. In July, 2023, BMW will also invite all brand enthusiasts to ring in its 100th year at the 2023 BMW Motorrad Days Festival in Berlin, Germany.

Until then, Beemer fanboys and fangirls can brush up on their history with Motos BMW 100 Ans. At just 49 Euros (~$55 USD), the retrospective book is a worthy addition to any collection.