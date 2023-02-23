2023 marks the 21st-ever BMW Motorrad Days event, which will be held from July 7 through 9 in and around Berlin, Germany. It’s the second year that BMW will hold the event in Berlin, after having held previous events in Munich. Another significant BMW number in 2023 is 100—because indeed, it’s BMW Motorrad’s 100th anniversary this year.

With those factors combined, it’s no surprise that BMW Motorrad is pulling out all the stops to offer something for everyone who attends BMW Motorrad Days this year. Since the brand offers well-respected machines that appeal to very different types of riders, there are events and activities planned to appeal to all those groups—and even to kids, as well as adults who don’t ride (or don’t ride yet).

Last year, BMW Motorrad Days was scheduled close to the dates of the Pure & Crafted Festival, which celebrates music and motorcycle culture—but it wasn’t the same weekend. For 2023, the approach has changed—and now, attendees of BMW Motorrad Days and/or the Pure & Crafted Festival can slip back and forth between those events, which will go on during the same weekend and in the same area.

Gallery: BMW Motorrad Days 2022

8 Photos

Naturally, there will of course be test rides of all the latest and greatest BMW motorcycles and scooters, in addition to the special “Riding Without a Licence” option, which allows first-time riders to throw a leg over under the supervision of a trained BMW instructor. Presentations, food and drink, and all the usual things you’ve come to expect from a motorcycle festival will also be abundantly available. A special 100th Anniversary exhibition is also planned, as you’d probably expect.

In addition, the BMW Motorrad plant in Spandau will offer tours, which can only be signed up for on-site at the BMW Motorrad Days event. For adventure fans, the Adventure Hub will be staged at the MCC Schenkenhorst offroad area nearby, and there will also be camping available here (with pregistration required).

From July 6 through 8, the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia International Qualifying round will also be taking place at MCC Schenkenhorst. This event is intended as qualifying for all GS riders whose home country isn’t fielding its own International GS Trophy team—with the top three qualifiers here banding together to form one International Team for the first time in GS Trophy history.

If you’re more of a fan of the sporty side of BMW, don’t worry—the Motorrad has you covered, too. About an hour away, you’ll find Spreewaldring, where you’ll be able to ride shiny new bikes from the BMW S 1000 family on its 2.7-kilometer (1.6-mile) circuit, while receiving professional instruction from BMW’s partner for this event, MotoRacingSchool. The OEM is also offering Race Taxi Drives in BMW M2s throughout the day, as well. Space will be available for camper vans to pitch on-site here, as well.

Admission pricing for BMW Motorrad Days is free. Hours run from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, July 7; from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 8; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Be aware that the Pure & Crafted Festival is selling tickets separately, and that it also has slightly different hours (from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, July 7, and from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023).