It may only be autumn, 2021, but BMW Motorrad is already hard at work planning for events in summer 2022. The annual BMW Motorrad Days festival, which took 2020 and 2021 off due to the global pandemic, will officially be back in full force in 2022. If you’re a BMW fan and you’ll be in the Berlin, Germany area on July 2 and 3, 2022, you should definitely mark it on your calendars now.

For nearly two decades, BMW Motorrad Days had its home in Munich. After pretty much everyone was forced to sit back and reflect during our collective downtime in 2020, BMW Motorrad made the choice to move its annual festival, which draws riders from all over the world, to Berlin for 2021. Unfortunately, pandemic mitigations weren’t quite as strong as everyone had hoped by the time summer 2021 rolled around, so BMW ended up canceling its first Berlin-based Motorrad Days event.

There’s always a next time, though—and that’s what the Bavarians are counting on for 2022. BMW Motorrad Days may have ended up taking a two-year hiatus, but hopefully that means it will come back stronger than ever in 2022.

Gallery: BMW Motorrad Days

4 Photos

If you’ve been missing the summer outdoor festival scene in general, this event will take place on the two days following Berlin’s fifth-annual Pure & Crafted Festival, which is currently scheduled to take place on July 1, 2022. While BMW Motorrad is the title sponsor for that event, it is not the host—unlike BMW Motorrad Days. The Pure & Crafted festival will feature lots of live music, in addition to all kinds of art—including custom BMW and other motorcycles.

In its new Berlin home, BMW Motorrad Days plans to bring new bikes and other products, stunt shows, special motorsports celebrities, test rides, and a general sense of Bavarian conviviality. There will also, of course, be a custom bike show—but that’s only to be expected. Summer 2021 may be coming to a close, but set your GPS for summer of 2022.