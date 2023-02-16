Designer Envisions Futuristic BMW X NVIDIA Electric Motorcycle

At this point in time, we can certainly say that the electric motorcycle industry is still pretty much in its infancy. This is especially true if we look at how far internal-combustion technology has advanced since it inception more than a century ago. Nevertheless, the technology found in today's motorcycles certainly provide an interesting launchpad for the machines of the future. Suffice it to say that the sky's the limit, especially now.

Indeed thinking outside the box is what a lot of designers are doing, envisioning ideas for the future of motorcycling. Take, for example, this BMW x NVIDIA concept machine. The brain child of designer Aaryaman Mistry from Pune, India, it's the crossover gaming nerds and motorbike aficionados never thought they needed. Now, I'm no gamer, but even I have heard of the tech NVIDIA brings to the computer industry. At present, it's one of the largest manufacturers of computer hardware specializing in games and graphics.

Truly, the robustness of the tech required to run sophisticated graphics and games is no joke, and could very well find themselves powering systems found on electric motorbikes in the future. This is what Aaryaman Mistry has in mind. More particularly, he hopes that bikes of the future can have a similar plug-and-play and do-it-yourself philosophy about them. Sure, custom builders have been doing this for years, but the prospects electrification brings to the table are undoubtedly exciting.

As for the concept bike in question, the battery pack sits in the center of the bike providing stability and a low center of gravity. Furthermore, the electronic components of the bike are envisioned to be made by NVIDIA, such as the liquid-cooling system for the electric motors. The bike was designed with two electric motors integrated into the carbon-fiber wheels, so yes, this will be a two-wheel drive motorbike. Furthermore, the designer cooked up a unique chassis that makes for variable ergonomics. This means that the rider of this futuristic machine will be able to alter the bike's ergonomics in a matter of seconds.

Last but not least, the bike is built around an omega-shaped bridge frame with a symmetrical front and rear swingarm. This means the bike will be steered via a hub-steering system, similar to what the Bimota Tesi H2 employs. Not only will this system provide a unique and futuristic look, it's also said to offer unparalleled suspension compliance while also eliminating brake dive. In the case of the BMW x NVIDIA, it could even allow the rider to adjust rake, trail, and wheelbase measurements with the push of a button.

Of course, everything featured in this concept is exactly that—a product of the imagination of a creative mind. That said, all the technology found in the BMW x NVIDIA concept already exists in one way, shape, or form. It's just a matter of putting it all together into a single machine. Is this something we will see in the not-too-distant future? Well, your guess is as good as mine.