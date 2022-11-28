Malaguti’s New XAM Concept Is Brand’s First Electric Off-Road Bike

Malaguti, an Italian motorcycle manufacturer that has recently been making a comeback across Europe, recently unveiled a number of interesting models at EICMA 2022. The new Madison 125 is set up to be a capable commuter around the urban jungle, while the Drakon 125 is a beginner-friendly naked bike for young riders looking to kick-start their riding journeys aboard something sporty.

Not being one to let itself get left behind with the latest trends, Malaguti has also delved into the world of electric vehicles. Its latest concept comes to us in the form of the XAM. Although still a concept, the XAM looks pretty much like it could enter production tomorrow, with the design looking to be pretty solid. Right off the bat, however, it’s clear that the XAM isn’t going to be street legal, as it’s lacking any sort of lighting and mirrors whatsoever.

In essence, the XAM is a cross between a mountain bike and an electric trials bike. Malaguti says that it intends to launch the XAM as its very first electric off-road motorbike, and target young riders looking to learn the ropes of off-road riding. For now, however, the Italian manufacturer has remained tight-lipped surrounding the specifics of the XAM, however, the company does say that it plans to release a street-legal version equipped with lights and mirrors.

Given that the XAM sits somewhere at the halfway point between mountain bike and electric motorbike, it’s built to be a rather lightweight machine. In fact, Malaguti claims that when the XAM makes it to production, it shouldn’t tip the scales any higher than 70 kilograms. Components seem pretty decent, too, with an inverted fork and a central rear shock absorber with preload adjustability. The bike also rolls on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels shod in Kenda tires, and comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes.

In a similar fashion to other performance-focused electric dirt bikes, the Malaguti XAM gets a mid-drive electric motor sending power to the rear wheel via a chain final-drive. Other than that, specifics like maximum output, total operating range, and battery charging times have yet to be revealed. Malaguti does say, however, that its goal is to offer the XAM at an affordable price. Given how Malaguti has managed to sell its conventional models at such attractive prices, hopefully we can expect the same from the XAM.