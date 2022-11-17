Malaguti Aims For Beginner Riders With Three Updated 125cc Models

Italian motorcycle brand Malaguti may not be at all known outside of Italy, but the company has quite a rich history in the world of bicycles, scooters, and motorcycles. Following a fairly recent partnership with Zongshen-Piaggio in China, Malaguti has made a comeback in the European market, with new and exciting small bikes geared particularly for beginners.

The most recent news to come out of the Italian brand is a trio of 125cc motorbikes which, as mentioned earlier, are perfect for both beginner riders, as well as seasoned riders looking for practical, fun, and no-frills two-wheelers to ride around the city, or in their local trails. That’s right, among the three updated models is a 125cc enduro machine called the XTM125. Having been in production for a few years now, the XTM 125 has been refreshed with a more modern aesthetic, making it look more like its modern Drakon 125 Supermoto counterpart.

Speaking of supermotos, the XTM125 is accompanied by the XSM125, a supermoto built on the same dual-sport platform. Just like the XTM, it’s powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single cylinder churning out around 14 horsepower. Whereas the XTM gets 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels shod in dual-purpose rubber, the XSM125 is equipped with wire-spoke 17-inch wheels on both ends shod in street tires. Stylistically speaking, both the XSM125 and XTM125 are sleek, athletic, and good-looking machines, and I’m sure any beginner—or seasoned rider at that—would fall in love with their unmistakable styling.

Last but not least, the Malaguti Madison has also been refreshed for 2023. Unlike the XTM and XSM, it’s not geared towards sporty off-road or supermoto riders, but rather, sensible in-city commuters looking for a sporty scooter with loads of practicality. As is the case with most small-displacement maxi-style scooters, the Madison 125 gets a lot of underseat storage—enough room to store your helmet when you’re off the bike, or your groceries on the way home. The scooter was developed in collaboration with Thailand-based manufacturer GPX, and comes in Neve White, Toro Black, and Albero Green colorways.

