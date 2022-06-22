Malaguti Takes On The Asian Market With The Madison 150 Scooter

Malaguti, an Italian motorbike company, has entered the Southeast Asian market with the Madison 150, a maxi-style scooter designed for easy and practical travel. This maxi-scooter, which was first introduced in Thailand, not only has razor-sharp, stylish appearance, but also a powerful engine that looks to compete with premium rivals from Honda and Yamaha.

The Malaguti Madison 150 combines classic maxi-scooter proportions with crisp, powerful style. The Malaguti Madison is quite futuristic in appearance, and it could surely appeal to riders seeking a more unique ride than the more prevalent Japanese maxi-scooters. Furthermore, its dual-tone paint schemes are a great match for its design language and give it a premium look.

When it comes to performance, a 149.3cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine powers the Malaguti Madison 150. The scooter's power and torque ratings, on the other hand, have yet to be revealed by the manufacturer. The Madison 150, however, is on the heftier side, weighing in at 142 kilograms—far more than its competitors. Nonetheless, the commuter scooter segment has always been more about comfort and practicality than sheer performance—features that the Madison 150 possesses in spades.

To begin with, the Malaguti Madison comes with a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers with preload adjustment. At both ends, disc brakes are in charge of bringing the scooter to a confident stop. It comes with a long, spacious saddle that looks to be generously cushioned, providing the rider and passenger with plenty of comfort for city journeys, as well as the odd out-of-town road trip.

The Malaguti Madison 150 is equipped with a full-color TFT digital instrument cluster. However, it lacks smartphone connectivity, which is disappointing given that its immediate competitor, the Yamaha NMAX 155, includes Bluetooth and even a dedicated mobile app. The Madison, on the other hand, comes with keyless entry, full-LED lighting, and a USB charging port.

For now, the Malaguti Madison 150 will be launched in Thailand at a price tag of 79,800 Baht. This translates to the equivalent of around $2,257 USD—pretty good value for money, considering the tech and performance features this scooter brings to the table.