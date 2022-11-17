Rieju Introduces The Aventura Legend 500 Adventure Bike At EICMA

Hopping onto the bandwagon of enduro-style adventure bikes, Spanish motorcycle manufacturer Rieju has just introduced a new 500cc model called the Aventura Legend 500. Although built on a rather simple platform, and one that’s accessible to novice riders, the Aventura Legend comes equipped with some pretty impressive features.

Before we dive into the technical characteristics of the bike, let’s first address the bike’s styling. If you’re seeing what I’m seeing, then it certainly looks like Rieju was inspired by the Honda Africa Twin when it came to the design of the Aventura Legend. The front fascia, and even the bike’s entire side profile looks eerily similar to that of the heavyweight adventure-tourer from the east. With styling out of the way, you could say that the Aventura Legend is a bike of its own.

For starters, it’s powered by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. If this bike follows the norm for Rieju, then chances are that the engine was designed and built by Yamaha. While the manufacturer does not provide power and torque figures, we can expect this engine to churn out anywhere between 40 to 50 horsepower, making for an adequate amount of grunt for both on and off-road exploration. Additionally, the bike features dual fuel tanks, allowing you to carry extra fuel, should your journey take you to unchartered territory.

As expected of any adventure-enduro machine, the Rieju Aventura Legend rolls on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels shod in dual-purpose rubber. Suspension hardware consists of long-travel inverted forks up front with preload adjustability, as well as a centrally mounted monoshock at the back, also with adjustability. The bike comes to a stop with dual front and single rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Additional features include a tall windscreen, built-in rear luggage rack, and belly pan.

Pricing for the new Rieju Aventure Legend 500 has been pegged at 8,000 Euros (approximately $8,317 USD), putting it at a premium as against the likes of the Honda CB500X and Benelli TRK502X. However, none of those bikes are equipped with the dual-tank feature found in the Rieju. The bike is expected to be made available in the first quarter of 2023.

