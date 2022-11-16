The Mama Tried motorcycle show has hosted Milwaukee’s Flat Out Friday race series since 2014. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to abandon their plans in 2020 before shifting the 2021 show to a December date. In 2023, Mama Tried will return to its traditional slot, taking over Brew City on February 17-19.

The festivities kick off with Flat Out Friday on February 17, 2023. The indoor series doesn’t feature conventional flat-track racing, however. Held at the Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Fiserv Forum, riders don’t lap around the standard dirt oval. To help the tires grip the venue’s concrete floors, organizers spray the course with soda syrup prior to the competitions.

Race directors anticipate over 300 riders from ages six through 79 spread across the Open Hooligan, Women’s Hooligan, Open Women’s, 50cc, Open Amateur, Pro, Electric, Boonie (Minibikes), Vintage, Brakeless, 65cc-85cc, and Goofball classes.

“Flat Out Friday is a locally owned and operated Milwaukee company, and we are so excited to bring the race back to Fiserv Forum,” noted Flat Out Friday co-founder Warren Heir Jr. “Flat Out Friday is as much a show as a race, and we hope to bring fun for the entire family! We have a wide variety of racers of all ages and skill levels–come and cheer them on!”

Those interested in attending the zany races can purchase tickets at the Firserv Forum website. With each seat going for the low price of $20, it’s an easy and affordable way to get the show weekend started. As ever, Harley-Davidson will sponsor both Mama Tried and Flat Out Friday so expect to see your fair share of custom choppers, bobbers, and flat trackers.

Whether you’re into flat tracking or Flatheads, the Mama Tried motorcycle show and Flat Out Friday bring the racing ranks and the custom crowd together during one weekend in February. We’re glad to see both events back where they belong in 2023.