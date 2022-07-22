There’s no better time to pack up and hit the road than summer, and Overland Expo has been taking full advantage of the season in 2022. After kicking off the year with Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, in May, the event moved on to Redmond, Oregon, for the first-ever Overland Expo Pacific Northwest (PNW) in July.

The inaugural event drew large crowds of dual-sport and adventure riders to Oregon’s Deschutes County Fairgrounds, but the organization has even more in store for Loveland, Colorado when Overland Expo Mountain West 2022 heads into town on August 26-28, 2022.

Attendees in the market for an adventure bike can demo new models as long as they bring a valid motorcycle endorsement and the appropriate gear. Ducati will highlight its new DesertX and Multistrada V4 at the show, while Triumph will counter with its revised Tiger lineup. Suzuki will also join the fun with several dual sport and adventure platforms, and Overland Expo itself will offer rides on its Yamaha Tenere 700 Ultimate Overland Motorcycle Build.

Gallery: Overland Expo Mountain West 2022

4 Photos

Those interested in taking an e-bike for a spin will flock to the Bakcou, QuietKat, and Ubco booths, while Volcon and Cake will have their latest and greatest on hand. Vendors such as Just Ride 5, Mosko Moto, SW-Motech, Green Chili Adventure Gear, and Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will line the Moto Village at Mountain West, touting the latest adventure gear and touring luggage.

If retail therapy isn’t your thing, Overland Expo Mountain West offers a comprehensive curriculum for your intellectual pursuits. The Motorcycle Industry Council Ride With Us Moto Intro program teaches budding bikers the basics, but more experienced riders will opt for the ADVMoto and Gaia GPS Backcountry Skills Areas. During the three-day fest, instructors will cover everything from maintenance to riding techniques to roadside repairs.

Once you’re done training, the Rider Justice Moto Party soothes your soul with live music, food, drinks, and moto raffle prizes. When the party dies down, though, the BMW Motorcycle Owners Association-hosted Motorcycle Campground welcomes riders of all makes in a community-fostering environment.

‘Tis the season for adventuring, and Overland Expo Mountain West has that and more in store for 2022.