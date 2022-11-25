Spanish Brand MITT Presents The New 530TT Adventure Bike

MITT is a European motorcycle manufacturer that operates predominantly in Spain and Portugal. The brand has been popular with beginner riders for some time now thanks to its affordable, entry-level two-wheelers that are attractively priced. The company is able to price its bikes so affordably thanks to sourcing its products from Chinese manufacturers, and subsequently rebranding them under the MITT name for Europe.

With the sudden influx of bigger, more powerful motorcycles from Chinese manufacturers, it’s no surprise that MITT is leveraging this by launching a new adventure bike that looks to go up against the likes of the Honda CB500X and Benelli TRK 502. It’s called the 530TT Adventure, and it’s the biggest, most powerful model in MITT’s model range thus far. Performance-wise, it’s packing a 476cc parallel-twin engine with 47.5 horsepower and 31.5 lb-ft of torque on tap. If the 530TT Adventure is in any way similar to the other made-in-China 500cc ADV machines, chances are it’s packing an engine with “borrowed” architecture from Honda’s 500cc twins.

Performance aside, the MITT 530TT features all the elements you’d expect to find in a fairly capable albeit beginner-friendly ADV machine. For starters, it does away with fancy electronics such as traction control and multiple riding modes, instead favoring a basic ABS setup on the dual front disc brakes and single rear disc brake. Interestingly, MITT has fitted the 530TT with adjustable front and rear suspension, consisting of inverted forks up front and a centrally mounted monoshock at the back. Another interesting thing to note is that the wheels are 17 inches on both ends, but feature dual-sport rubber and wire-spoke construction.

Other features include full LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, a large full-color TFT display, and standard crash protectors and a radiator guard. It also comes standard with a full set of luggage—aluminum side cases and a top box. In Spain, the MITT 530TT Adventure has been launched for 7,095 Euros, or the equivalent of $7,405 USD. It remains to be seen if the 530TT Adventure will make its way to other parts of the old continent.