Scorpion Debuts Retro-Inspired Covert FX Full-Face Helmet

We all have our favorite helmet brands, and one of the many reasons why we love the brands we love is because of their success in motorsports. Big names like AGV, Shoei, and Arai have pretty much cemented their names in the motorcycle racing hall of fame, protecting the noggins of some of the sport’s greatest racers. In recent times, a rather fledgling helmet brand has been seeing success on the circuit, too.

I’m talking about Scorpion, the company that supplies the helmets of 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo, and the recently crowned WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista. Now, of course, the brand of helmet isn’t responsible for the racers’ success on the track, but it sure does get to hop on the hype train brought about by the success of the racers it sponsors. I mean, that’s exactly what sponsorships are about, right? Because of Scorpion’s rapid rise to fame, it has been able to release a slew of new helmets in the market, the newest of which is the Covert FX, a sporty full-face helmet with a retro twist.

Before we dive into the specifics of the new Covert FX, let’s first look at its styling. At a glance, it’s clear that the Covert FX is inspired by the likes of Simpson and Biltwell helmets with its retro-looking chin vents. Beneath its familiar retro styling, however, the Covert FX employs thoroughly modern characteristics and complies with the latest ECE 22.06 standard. More specifically, it features a shell constructed out of TCT fibers which are designed to keep weight at a minimum, while providing excellent impact dissipation properties. Underneath the composite shell, the Covert FX gets Kwickwick3 inner lining with a soft and comfortable hypoallergenic coating.

In essence, the Scorpion Covert FX is designed as a stylish sporty helmet, and so the manufacturer has done away with touring-focused amenities such as a drop-down sun visor. Ventilation is also adequate at best, with the chin vents, top vents, and rear extractors providing air flow. As for availability, the Covert FX is offered in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, with a five-year warranty. It retails for 249.90 Euros, which makes out to around $247 USD, and it’s expected to become available by December, 2022.