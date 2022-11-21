RST Introduces The New Axiom Plus Airbag Touring Jacket

British gear and equipment manufacturer RST has been in the business for a few decades now, and covers the bases of nearly all disciplines of motorcycling. Not too long ago, the company teamed up with In&Motion to make use of the latter’s airbag technology. Now, RST continues to make use of that tech, and has released the new Axiom Plus touring jacket.

In a similar fashion as to how other RST airbag jackets work, the Axiom Plus integrates the airbag vest into its construction, and thus retains a clean and sleek aesthetic. The system can detect a fall thanks to sophisticated sensors, and as such, isn’t tethered to the motorcycle like other basic airbag suits. The jacket’s sensors and electronic components are integrated into the back protector, making the jacket easily serviceable.

Apart from the In&Motion airbag system, the Axiom Plus touring jacket is also an impressive piece of gear loaded with technology, particularly for those looking to go on long-distance rides aboard touring or adventure bikes. It’s made predominantly out of an abrasion-resistant synthetic textile fabric, and has a removable thermal lining for colder weather. On top of that, a SinAqua waterproof membrane keeps you dry in the rain, while vents which can be opened via zippers let some air through in warmer weather.

RST’s Axiom Plus doesn’t rely solely on the airbag system to provide protection. It also comes standard with CE-certified level 1 removable protectors on the elbows and shoulders. These protectors, plus the integrated back protector and airbag system, give the jacket an impressive Class AA PPE certification in compliance with the EN17092 standard. Of course, a perfect fit is essential for maximum safety, and so the Axiom Plus gets various adjustment points on the arms, cuffs, and waist, as well as a connection zipper for compatible pants.

Pricing and availability-wise, you’re looking at a rather expensive jacket thanks to the airbag tech at 459.99 Euros, or $475 USD. On top of that, you have to acquire a subscription package for the airbag system to work, and that’ll set you back either 12 Euros ($12.38 USD) a month, or 120 Euros ($124 USD) per year.