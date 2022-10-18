Here in the Northern Hemisphere, the leaves are falling, the temperatures are dropping, and the coats are coming out of the mothballs. For motorcyclists, especially adventure-touring motorcyclists, that means breaking out the cold-weather gear. While many focus on multi-seasonal trousers and jackets, weatherproof footwear is every bit as important.

Dainese is fully aware of that oversight and presents the Seeker Gore-Tex boots as the ideal candidate for the fall and winter months. Composed of a full-grain cowhide upper, the burly botas already protect the user from the elements and abrasions. Dainese pairs that leather construction with Pro-Armor-styled shin guards.

Adding to that already impressive protection potential, rigid ankle armor and TPU selector reinforcements fortify the robust ADV boots. A Velcro closure and the QuickLacing System’s twin metal buckles ensure that the boots remain snug under all circumstances, while treaded Groundtrac asymmetrical soles prioritize purchase in both dry and wet conditions.

On the inside, the Seekers seal out moisture thanks to a Gore-Tex waterproof and breathable membrane. A back gusset preserves the rider’s range of motion and the non-slip insoles maximize comfort and safety.

Toeing the line between off-roading and touring, between modern and classic, the weatherproof boots don’t sacrifice style or substance in the name of seasonality. Dainese offers the Seeker Gore-Tex boots in European sizes 38 (6 US) through 48 (15 US). Starting at €419.95 ($415 USD), the adventure boots come in an all-black livery and an autumnal olive and black colorway.

As the leaves change and the weather cools down, at least adventure-touring motorcyclists can continue braving the elements thanks to the Dainese Seeker Gore-Tex boots.