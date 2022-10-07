Segura Debuts Presto Textile Jacket For Cold And Wet Weather

As cooler weather approaches, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to stop riding. The newer riders among you may be intimidated by the notion of going out on two wheels in wet, frigid weather, however, the right gear can go a long way in keeping your ride safe yet exciting. Plus, I’m a firm believer that getting used to riding on wet roads is a good way to develop your skills.

That being said, now’s the perfect time to go shopping for riding gear best suited for the colder season, as manufacturers left and right are rolling out new products to keep riders safe and warm. Take for example, the French gear and equipment maker Segura. The brand has already begun rolling out its fall and winter collection, and has riders of all styles in its crosshairs. Its newest jacket is ideal for street riders with a neo-retro flair, and it’s called the Presto. Despite being a textile jacket, it’s well insulated, and of course, offers you the needed comfort and protection of a motorcycle jacket.

The Presto is a close-fitting garment with extremely urban lines that is made of abrasion-resistant cotton and polyester fabrics. It is distinguished in particular by the presence of a detachable hood and a two-tone color that is offered in two variations. The Presto has a permanent mesh lining that is vented and breathable on the inside. As the temps drop, however, you can fit two additional linings that come with the jacket. A BWTech Super membrane serves as the first barrier against water, and a Shelltech Super thermal liner serves as the second.

Given the fact that you can add two additional layers to the jacket, it may be worthwhile to consider this when choosing your size, as the waterproof and thermal linings certainly add a decent amount of bulk to the jacket. That said, press-stud hip adjustments and zipper adjustments at the wrists allow you to fine-tune the Presto for the ideal fit. It has several pockets on the inside and outside for enhanced convenience.

On the safety front, Segura installs detachable, height-adjustable Alpha EN1621-1 level 1 certified guards on the shoulders and elbows of the Presto textile jacket. Additionally, there is a place for a certified back protector that can be bought separately. PPE class AA certification in accordance with the EN17092 standard is obtained as a result of all these safety features. Pricing and availability-wise, the Segura Presto jacket is offered in beige/brown or khaki/blue colorways, and is sized ranging from S to 4XL. It retails for 269.99 Euros, which makes out to around $267 USD.