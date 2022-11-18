Benelli Unveils The Highly Anticipated TRK 800 Adventure Bike

A new adventure bike from Benelli has been unveiled and will compete in the middleweight class against the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660. The TRK 800, recently unveiled in all its glory, will rank above the TRK 702 series and come equipped with more advanced gear than the smaller displacement TRK models. The bike is anticipated to enter the global market in 2023, although exact launch information is not yet known.

The new TRK 800 continues the aesthetic of the TRK 502 line in terms of style. A semi-fairing design with a high fender up front, a twin-pod LED headlight with a T-shaped LED DRL, an adjustable windshield, hand guards, radiator cowls, a split-style saddle, an upswept exhaust system, a sump guard, and wire-spoke wheels that can accommodate tubeless tires are just a few of the adventure-tourer focused amenities. Bright accents that can be seen on the fuel tank, rear panel, hand guards, and grip rails for the pillion further enhance the design.

A 754cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that is Euro5 certified and also found in Benelli's Leoncino 800 series powers the new TRK 800. This engine, which is connected to a six-speed gearbox, can produce up to 76.2 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 47 ft-lbs of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Full-LED lighting and a seven-inch color TFT display are included in the feature list as standard equipment. However, this motorbike lacks an integrated camera that can be used to take pictures and videos while riding, unlike the TRK 702 series. Additionally, the middleweight adventure bike only has dual-channel ABS and a slipper-assist clutch in terms of rider aids.

A 50-millimeter upside-down front fork and a rear mono-shock from Marzocchi serve as the suspension for the Benelli adventure tourer. Rebound, compression, and spring preload are all adjustable on the front forks, while spring preload and hydraulic rebound damping are on the monoshock. Brembo hardware is used for the brakes, which have a single 260-millimeter rotor at the back and dual 320-millimeter discs up front. The cross-spoke wheels have front and rear diameters of 19 inches and 17 inches, respectively, and are fitted with 110/80-section and 150/70-section tires.

