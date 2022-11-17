It’s no secret that the adventure market is the hottest segment in motorcycling at the moment. More and more manufacturers are shifting focus to the category, and they’re not alone. Helmet maker Scorpion sees the trend as well, and the brand’s new ADF-9000 is ready to serve ADV riders on the tarmac and the trail.

Constructed with Scorpion’s Ultra-TCT process, the helmet's shell consists of a proprietary blend of specially-formulated fiberglass, Aramid, and organic poly-resin fibers. The five-layer composition enhanced durability while minimizing weight. On the inside, a removable and washable Kwikwick III liner keeps the rider dry and cool, while Scorpion’s proprietary Airfit system contours the cheek pad fitment to the user’s features and preferences.

An anti-scratch visor offers excellent lateral and vertical vision with a wide eye port and the included Pinlock Max Vision insert preserves all that visibility by repelling fog. At dawn and dusk, the Speedview sun visor keeps harmful rays out of the rider’s eyes, while a removable peak provides shade throughout the rest of the day. For those that only travel by day, Scorpion also includes an extra dark smoke visor.

Thanks to a series of inlets at the chin bar, crown air intakes, and rear extractors, the ADF-9000 optimizes airflow on and off the trail. The titanium Double-D ring ensures the helmet remains secure and eyewear grooves accommodate glasses-wearers.

Scorpion offers the helmet in three distinct options. Solid colors include pearl white, matte black, and cement gray, but the Trail graphic adds a pop of color with four different schemes. The Desert graphic sides with classic color combinations in a white/blue/red livery and a black/silver option.

The ADF-9000 comes in sizes XS-XXXL and retails for €399.90 ($415 USD). Scorpion will ship the helmet to dealers and ADV riders starting in December, 2022.