Scorpion updates its top-of-the-line dirt helmet for 2022. The VX-21 gets an upgrade in the form of the VX-22 which brings a whole host of top-shelf features, all in a helmet that performs as well or even better than its predecessor.

With the recent news of helmet manufacturers being required to shift over to the brand-new ECE 22.06 homologation, it comes as no surprise that Scorpion’s new helmet is now a 22.06-homologated lid. This means that the VX-22 is safer and up-to-date regarding the ECE’s latest call for safety features.

How could it not? The VX-22 is loaded with a ton of safety tech and features. For the shell material, Scorpion calls it Ultra TCT fiber, which is another way of saying that it is a fiberglass lid with Scorpion’s special touch. Generally speaking, fiberglass is a safer material to use than polycarbonate. On top of that, the helmet is said to be more aerodynamic in comparison to its predecessor.

Under the shell is a dual-density EPS liner, and between the pads and the EPS sits the all-important MIPS slip-plane safety technology. According to the Motociclismo, the Multi-Directional Impact Protection System was necessary for the VX-22 to receive its ECE 22.06 homologation. Essentially what it does is allow for a level of slip between your head and your helmet to mitigate impact forces

Gallery: Scorpion VX-22 Off-Road Helmet

13 Photos

Getting deeper into it, Scorpion also fits the helmet with its signature cheek pad inflation system called AirFit. The system is simple and effective, similar to the old pump-style enclosure system in some shoes back then. Speaking of enclosures, you also get a double-D strap for your chin.

Finally, there are convenience features like an enlarged eye port for a more panoramic view of your surroundings and cutouts for eyewear. There is also a flat section on the surface of the shell that is there for action camera mounting.

The Scorpion VX-22 starts at about 310 USD (€ 299.90 EUR) for the solid color options which include Black, White, and Matte Black. There are three graphics options, Ares Attis, and Neox, available in different colorways and start at about $340 USD (€329.90 EUR).