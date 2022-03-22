Many motorcyclists don’t just wear a helmet to protect their noggin. Riders also see helmets as a form of expression. Whether you don a race replica lid, command attention with a loud livery, or prefer a more subdued approach, there’s an option for you on the market. Those that prefer to stand out frequently turn to Scorpion’s EXO-HX1 line, but the latest Carbon SE trim takes the helmet’s eye-catching design to the next level.

While the standard model features an advanced polycarbonate shell, the Carbon SE lives up to its name with a shell composed of Carbon Ultra TCT. A gloss layer allows the carbon fiber weave to truly pop, while gold pinstripes and a gold visor add a touch of contrast. The brown leather trim adds an additional accent to the aggressive yet refined lid. Thanks to the lightweight construction, the Carbon SE weighs in at only 1400g (3.1 pounds).

The EXO-HX1 Carbon SE’s beauty isn’t just on the outside, though. The ECE 22.06-certified helmet also boasts a hypoallergenic KwikWick III interior liner that is both removable and washable. The KwikFit system accommodates glasses while the switchable chin inlet, crown intake, and multi-channel ventilation keep air flowing through the lid.

Along with that comfort, Scorpion prioritizes vision with a clear visor equipped with a Pinlock Max Vision anti-fog film. The Carbon SE also comes with a smoked shield, but a Speedview Sunscreen ensures visibility in sunny conditions. A nose deflector helps reduce fogging while an anti-swirl flap stabilizes the airflow.

Scorpion’s Micrometric buckle improves comfort and convenience without sacrificing safety. The Carbon SE also comes equipped to accept the brand’s EXO-COM intercom system. The EXO-HX1 remains versatile as ever in Carbon SE guise, with Scorpion allowing users to also outfit the helmet with an off-road peak and motocross goggles.

The brand offers the helmet in two shell sizes (XS-M / L-XXL) and the special trim retails for €439.90 ($485 USD). Scorpion’s EXO-HX1 helmet both protects and allows riders to express themselves, but the Carbon SE takes that concept to the Nth degree.