Buse Releases New Rocc 980 Modular Helmet

Modular helmets can be very convenient especially for those who spend long hours on the saddle, shuttling in and out of densely populated urban areas, and taking many breaks in the process. Modular lids allow you to do things a full-face helmet would never let you do, such as have a snack, take a drink, and even take a selfie with your face in view—all without even having to take the helmet off.

That said, there are tons of modular helmet options in the market varying in terms of styling, price, and functionality. One of the newest modular helmets in the market comes to us from gear and equipment specialist Buse, with the Rocc 980. With the chin bar down, the Rocc 980 takes the form of a sleek and streamlined sporty helmet. It’s moderately light, too, weighing in at 1,590 grams, especially considering it’s flip-up capabilities, as it features a fiberglass shell.

While the Rocc 980’s chin bar can be flipped up, the helmet is only tested and certified with the lid closed. As such, it can be ridden only with the chin bar down. Flip it up only when stopped. That said, it does conform to ECE 22.05 standards and includes a drop down sun visor and a scratch-resistant visor equipped with an anti-fog pinlock screen. The inner liner is completely removable and washable ensuring the helmet’s longevity, and even comes with emergency release tabs for the cheek pads.

The helmet straps on to your head with a micrometric quick-release mechanism, and additional comfort is provided by an adjustable ventilation system on the chin and top of the head. Overall, the Buse Rocc 980 presents itself as a solid choice in the mid-tier modular helmet segment. Retailing for 259.95 Euros, translating to around $294 USD, for matte black and 279.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $316 USD, for the two-tone color options, the Rocc 980’s fiberglass shell is offered in two sizes, translating to sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.