French motorcycle hemet manufacturer Shark first unveiled the Spartan GT Carbon in May, 2021. This sport-touring helmet combines the best of both worlds in terms of weight and comfort, as it boasts a full carbon-fiber shell, while offering the amenities of a standard sport-touring lid. It does, however, sit on the sportier side of things, making it equally feasible for sportbike and naked streetfighter riders, too.

The Shark Spartan GT Carbon is an excellent helmet for all-around duty, as it isn't as committed as a full-on race helmet, and offers the creature comforts of a touring helmet. It's known to offer excellent comfort and stability at speed, as well as impressive ventilation, making it ideal for those who commute a lot in traffic, or live in more temperate regions.

For the 2022 model year, Shark hasn't introduced the successor to the Spartan GT Carbon just yet, but rather, updated it with some new graphic options. The most notable of which, pictured above, is replica of WorldSBK racer Scott Redding's helmet graphics. It features the aggressive black and red colorway, as well as Redding's signature Wolf Eyes design. Muc-Off's branding is also very prominently displayed on this design. Those looking for a more subdued design, but are still after the race-inspired aesthetic can opt for the same style, but in black and white.

Meanwhile, Shark is also offering the Spartan GT Carbon in a sleek and elegent plain carbon finish, which puts the shell's carbon weave in full view. Finished with a matte clear coat, the helmet features a flat tone accentuated only by the constant carbon-fiber weave all across the lid. Traditional graphics consisting of modern styling elements and a combo of colors such as black/red, black/gray, and black/blue are also available.

The Shark Spartan GT Carbon is available in a range of sizes from XS to XXL. Just like the other premium lids in Shark's lineup, the Spartan GT comes with a five-year warranty, and conforms to ECE 22.05 safety standards. Pricing for the new graphics of the Spartan GT Carbon is pegged at 508.99 Euros, translating to around $575 USD.