HJC Introduces New C80 Bult Adventure Helmet

HJC is known the world over for producing premium helmets loaded with features and style, while keeping its pricing competitive. With helmets for all disciplines of riding, HJC's model lineup has captured the attention of both novice and intermediate riders for all the right reasons. That said, HJC continues to innovate with new models such as the recently unveiled i100 modular helmet, as well as updating its existing range of lids.

For 2022, the Korean helmet manufacturer gives ADV enthusiasts more variety when it comes to the colors of their lids. The C80, HJC's most popular ADV helmet, now gets new graphic options in the form of the Bult. Available in two variants, the Bult features modern styling cues accentuated by a tech-camouflage design. For those looking for a more subtle, subdued design, the Bult is available in an all-black colorway called the MC7SF. It features a subtle red stripe along the side, while the pixelized camo design pops out very subtly in dark gray accents.

The C80 Bult is also available in a white colorway, with blue and red complementing accents, designated as MC21SF. Just like the black one, it gets a camouflage design on the sides and back, but is more visible in silver and gray. A blue and red stripe with the HJC logo adorns the peak, too. Styling aside, the C80 boasts some pretty impressive features such as a detachable peak, drop-down sun visor, and removable visor which makes it compatible for use with goggles.

For added comfort and convenience, the C80 features eyewear-compatible liners, a micrometric quick-release buckle, and air vents on the chin, top, and back of the helmet. Lastly, it's seamlessly compatible with HJC's proprietary comms systme, the SmartHJC Intercom. HJC is offering the new C80 Bult in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. It retails for 279.90 Euros, translating to around $316 USD.