Ducatistas, get a load of this helmet. The Horizon line of lids from Ducati is modular and meant for riders who chase endless horizons on their motorbikes. For long-distance adventures or sport touring, this helmet is the perfect fit, and the second “V2” iteration of it only improves on what the first generation brought to the table.

The first thing that Ducati shouted about in its launch announcement was its purpose. The Horizon V2 is a touring helmet, so it prioritizes comfort, practicality, and safety (of course, it’s a helmet). The second most stressed feature about this lid is the integrable intercom system that allows riders to connect with their mobile phone, and it can also pair with another intercom system via Bluetooth for bike-to-bike communication, or have a two-way line with your passenger. The system used is the N-Com B902X Intercom, which happens to be the same system that’s used by Nolan and X-lite helmets. Rightfully so, though, as the Horizon is based on the X-lite X-1005.

Its graphics come from the Drudi Performance design house, and it’s a part of Ducati’s new 2022 Apparel collection. Geometric lines and the color combinations thought up by Drudi give it a modern and gritty look, which is iconic and new at the same time, as Ducati puts it. Of course, you can get it in red, but there are other color combinations that you can purchase from either the online store or from the nearest Ducati dealership.

As for its construction, the helmet sports an Ultra Carbon shell mixed in with aramid glass fibers, making it strong but light in the process. The use of carbon doesn’t stop there as the helmet’s interior is also fitted with Carbon Fitting internal padding, and is complemented by thermoregulating active carbon filaments for excellent comfort. The Expanded polystyrene, or EPS, ensures shock absorption and kinetic energy dispersal for protection. The modular design means that it can be worn as either a jet helmet with its chin bar raised or as a full-face for maximum protection from the elements. All of those features retail on Ducati's shop for $749 USD.

On top of that, Ducati also has other products in its 2022 collection which include the Tour C4 and Atacama C2 jacket and trouser combo. These pieces are color and brand matched to your bike, plus they’re designed by Aldo Drudi and produced by Ducati with lightness, strength, durability, and usability in mind. You can check out all of these products on the Ducati online store, or you can head over to your nearest dealership to see if these items are in stock.