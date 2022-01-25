2022 is shaping up to be a year of innovation, not just for motorcycle manufacturers, but for gear and equipment makers, too. We’ve seen the introduction of a wide variety of new jackets, gloves, helmets, and more from some of the best manufacturers out there, and it seems that new gear keeps rolling out in droves. The latest comes from Korean helmet maker HJC, and it’s specifically designed for those with a penchant for all things retro.

The new HJC V60 is a classic style helmet that draws inspiration from the retro enduro lids of the ‘60s and ‘70s. It features a rounded shell with an extended chin section, similar in style to Bell’s Moto-3. It is built with a fiberglass shell, and meets ECE 22.06, the latest European helmet standard. A fold-down sun visor can be fastened in three settings behind the removable peak. Motocross goggles, on the other hand, can be worn with the helmet, too.

Similar to most other retro helmets in the market, the HJC V60 incorporates straps with a double-D clasp for a secure fit. For added convenience, it features an easily removable and washable inner liner. Furthermore, HJC has incorporated modern-day safety amenities such as an emergency quick-release system that makes it easy to remove the helmet liner in the event of an accident.

As for sizing, HJC hasn’t scrimped on ensuring the perfect fit. A total of three shell sizes are spread across six helmet sizes. The smallest shell is used for sizes XS and S, while the medium-sized shell is featured in the M to L sizes. Lastly, the largest shell is for those who use XL and 2XL size helmets. When it comes to pricing, the HJC V60 is pretty attractive, retailing for 299.90 Euros, or around $339 USD for the plain colors, of which there are six to choose from. Meanwhile the more colorful multi-colored designs retail for 329.90 Euros, or $372 USD.