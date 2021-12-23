HJC Introduces New i100 Modular Helmet

HJC is considered by many as one of the top-tier helmet manufacturers in the industry. With a broad scope of motorcycle helmets covering a wide spectrum of budgets, HJC seems to have the perfect helmet for all types of riding. I'm quite a fan of HJC myself, with a few of the helmets in my collection from the Korean manufacturer. That said, HJC has decided to step up its game in the modular helmet segment with the i100. Let's take a closer look.

The HJC i100 takes what's awesome about the i90 and makes it even better. It employs modern styling that makes it look like premium sport-touring lid. Its angular shape and muscular profile give it a sporty look and feel. Meanwhile, when in the open position, the chin guard swings all the way back keeping the top of your head free from wind buffeting. The i100 is, after all, double homologated, meaning it can be worn both in the open and closed position.

From a safety perspective, the i100 complies with the lates ECE 22.06 standard, and features a large visor that offers a wide field of vision. Furthermore, it comes with a Pinlock anti-fog film, and a drop-down visor for sunny days on the saddle. The new helmet incorporates a channel ventilation system which can easily be toggled open or closed depending on your preferences. The helmet's inner liners are completely removable and feature eyewear compatibility. Lastly, it attaches securely via a quick-release micrometric buckle.

Other nifty features on display with the HJC i100 include compatibility with HJC's Smart 10B and 20B communicators. Fitting a third-party comms system shouldn't be a problem, either. As for colors, the i100 is available in six shades ranging from white, various shades of gray, and black. Pricing is set at 319 Euros, or $360 USD, while sizes range from XS to 2XL.