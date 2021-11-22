Start Them Young With HJC’s CL-Y Strix Kids Helmet

For many people, kids and motorcycles just don’t mix. However, a good number of motorcycle enthusiasts would very much like to share their passion for two-wheels with their children. A lot of kids, too, enjoy going out for rides with their parents, or better still, take up motocross or other off-road motorcycling activities from an early age.

Whether riding with your kid as pillion, or getting them a bike of their own, it’s important to make sure that they have all the gear, and that it fits them well, too. This can be especially challenging when it comes to helmets. After all, you may have the fanciest, safest helmet, but if it doesn’t fit right, it’ll do little to protect you in the event of a crash. This is equally true for kids. As such, Korean helmet manufacturer HJC has been offering the CL-Y kids helmet for several seasons now. This street helmet features similar styling as HJC’s full-grown street and touring collection, and is optimized to keep the little ones’ noggins safe when out on two wheels.

For the upcoming riding season, HJC has released a new iteration of the CL-Y featuring sporty new colorways dubbed Strix. It features sleek and colorful graphics, and is offered in four variants. As for features, the HJC CL-Y incorporates an injected polycarbonate shell. On the inside, it gets removable and washable liners with Nylex fabric, as well as an ACS ventilation system with vents found on the chin and top of the helmet. It even gets a quick-release visor, with the option of upgrading to a tinted visor for sunny days out.

HJC’s CL-Y kids helmet is available in black / fluo, black / fuschia, black / gray, black / red color options. It makes use of a micrometric buckle for a secure fit, and conforms to ECE 2205 safety standards. It’s available in two sizes, S (49/50) and M (51/52), and retails for 119.90 Euros, or the equivalent of around $140 USD. HJC states that the updated CL-Y will be available starting in December.