These days, there are tons of options when it comes to riding jeans. Perhaps a couple of decades ago, you'd have to settle for your favorite pair of jeans if you wanted to maintain a minimalist look on the street. Nowadays, however, advancements in material science have ushered in riding gear which is lighter, stronger, and more comfortable than before. On top of this, moto-spec jeans tend to be cut to enhance comfort while seated on a bike.

All One, a subsidiary of French gear and supplier maker Dafy, has recently released its range of fall riding gear. Most notable of which is its street-oriented riding jeans, the Coolmax LT. In terms of styling, the Coolmax LT employs unmistakable motorcycle styling—not like other jeans in the market that conceal their motorcycle-specific nature. It gets a blend of denim and textile panels, accentuated by multiple elastic sections and mesh inserts for added ventilation.

The All One Coolmax LT jeans are constructed out of Denim Cordura canvas, which offers a great deal of abrasion resistance. Meanwhile, the integration of CoolMax fabric ensures air circulation, keeping your lower extremities nice and cool on warm, sunny day rides. Ensuring a perfect fit are numerous elastic panels located on the thighs and lower shins. Accordion zones above the knees and at the back make these pants suitable for use on all types of motorbikes, including sportbikes, which require you to adopt an aggressively hunched-over seating position.

All One's newest riding jeans come equipped with standard protection which consists of CE-certified, level 2 Flex Impact protectors on the knees and hips. To ensure maximum comfort, the knee protectors are adjustable, and can be set in two heights. Thanks to these protectors and the Denim Cordura fabric, the All One CoolMax LT jeans are PPE certified. At present, the jeans are available only in black, and are sized from XS to 3XL. They retail for 119.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $140 USD.