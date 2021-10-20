Stay Warm With Tucano Urbano's New Stanley Park Jacket

Depending on where in the world you're reading this from, you may or may not want to continue riding your motorcycle through fall and winter. Those of you who are looking forward to the cooler weather, however, are certainly excited to go on a shopping spree for new, cozy gear. If you've been looking to add a nice, warm jacket to your collection, you may want to check out Tucano Urbano's newest offering, the Stanley Park jacket.

The Tucano Urbano Stanley Park jacket looks equally at home on and off the bike, thanks to its very casual styling. Surely, the Italian manufacturer has done a great job of concealing the jacket's protective features by incorporating a very fashionable design. It's made out of a low-maintenance textile material that also provides certified abrasion-resistance. The Stanley Park jacket is constructed out of a cotton-polyester twill fabric, and is coated with a waterproof laminate lining which provides protection against rain and windchill, while remaining breathable at the same time.

Tucano Urbano claims that the Stanley Park has a waterproof rating of 5,000 mm. As far as protective features go, the jacket integrates level 1, CE-rated protectors on the elbows and shoulders, as well as a pocket ready to accommodate a standard back protector. It's even compatible with Tucano Urbano's AIRSCUD wireless airbag system. All these protective features merit the Stanley Park a PPE Class A certification.

Apart from keeping you safe in the event of a crash, the jacket also keeps you warm and comfy thanks to a removable hood adorned with a faux fur outline. Two hand-warmer pockets on the sides, as well as numerous internal and external pockets provide additional practicality, too. The Tucano Urbano Stanley Park is available in sizes S to 4XL, and in only one navy blue color option. It retails for 269 Euros, or the equivalent of $312 USD.