Furygan Launches New Jet All Season D3O Gloves

With seasons changing all across the northern hemisphere, so too, must our selection of riding gear. While a good number of motorcyclists stow away their bikes for the winter, there are a few who actually enjoy riding in cold weather—that is, depending where in the world you’re situated, of course. As such, similar to major fashion outlets, motorcycle gear makers are beginning to roll out their fall and winter collections.

Furygan, a French motorcycle equipment and gear manufacturer is beginning to release some products that’ll gear you up for cooler weather. Starting things off are the Jet All Season D3O gloves, an enhanced version of the brand’s Jet D3O gloves it has launched in the summer. The All Season, as the name suggests, has been optimized for use in all weather conditions and even offers a tad more protection. It gets an abrasion-resistant textile fabric on top, with a goat leather palm complete with various reinforcements.

Protective features aside, the new Jet All Season D3O’s main selling point lies in its versatility. Even though it incorporates mesh panels on for breathability, it also interstates a waterproof membrane to keep your hands dry even in a torrential downpour. What’s more is that the same membrane can protect your digits against windchill, especially on rainy night rides approaching wintertime.

Other features include the integration of various D3O inserts particularly on the knuckles, lower palm, and wrist. This comfortable yet protective material helps facilitate freedom of movement, while providing impact protection in the event of a crash. As such, all these protective features merit the Furygan Jet D3O all season gloves a PPE level 1KP certification in accordance with standard EN13954. The gloves retail for 58.90 Euros, which translates to around $68 USD.