French manufacture, Furygan, introduces its new V4 Vented to the moto-gear market.

Ideal for the spring and summer riding seasons, the vented riding shoe is especially cool given its design and purpose. Furygan has been in the riding gear game since 1969 and has been churning out products to suit all sorts of riders and motorcycles. The brand provides the kit of Johann Zarco, who is currently racing for Pramac Ducati. It goes without saying that the folks at Furygan know a thing or several about safety and performance, and it comes as no surprise that other racers sport leathers crafted by the brand.

Ventilated and protected, if you're in the market for a new riding shoe, then take this model into consideration. The Furygan V4 Vented summer riding shoes have a synthetic leather upper that allows for ample durability in the event of a slide, but it remains breathable enough for more intense riding sessions in intense heat.

The synthetic upper is perforated and it also features a mesh tongue that allows sweaty feet to breathe easy while upshifting and downshifting like a madman. Speaking of upshifting and downshifting, Furygan put on a rubber sole and a toe for motorcycle foot controls.

On top of that, you'll also see a zipper for an easy on and off. The shoe features hidden lace eyelets for a seamless look, and it also has a velcro strap for added security.

Safety-wise, the riding shoe features reinforced heel, ankle, sole, and toe sections for when unfortunate tumbles do occur.

The product is listed on Furygan's website and is available in sizes ranging from EU 37 to EU 47. This translates to a US Men's size 5 all the way to a 13.5. There are two colors available, a standard black and white, or a slightly louder black and red with some digital camo. To cop a pair for yourself, prepare about $120 USD (€ 99.90 EUR).