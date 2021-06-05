Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin will continue to race for Pramac Ducati in the 2022 MotoGP season. The rider lineup will remain unchanged for the incoming season. The news follows Pramac's partnership renewal with Ducati for the next three years—all the way to 2024.

Zarco is now thirty years old and hails from France, while Jorge Martin is currently twenty-three. The French-Spanish pair will continue to don Pramac's colors heading into the next season. After six Grad Prix podiums, Zarco currently sits in second place in the world rankings. Martin, meanwhile, is a rookie of the highest tier after he obtained a third-place finish in the second race in Qatar. However, a bad crash at Portimao kept the young Spaniard out of the Grand Prix up to this weekend.

The pair will continue to field Ducati's Desmosedici GP 2022 bikes for the races, as indicated in the Pramac-Ducati partnership.

As for the upper management, Paolo Campinoti had this to say: "We are very satisfied to be able to continue on this "project" with Johann and Jorge, two boys with whom we get along very well and with whom we are reaching excellent results." Campinoti also stated that "Both Ducati and ourselves firmly believe in their abilities; we couldn't be happier."

On the topic of team management and Pramac's reasons for signing the pair once again, Paolo Ciabatti had this to say: "Johann and Jorge this year have inserted themselves very well in the Pramac Racing team. For this reason, together with Paolo Caminoti and Francesco Guidotti, we have decided to proceed with them into 2022. We will put at the disposition of both, the official bikes for next season as well. We are certain that they will provide us with many satisfactions."

Currently, Johann Zarco sits in the number two spot in the rankings, while Jorge has yet to rejoin the grid following his accident in Portimao. It remains to be seen whether the pair can achieve even more greatness for the Pramac Racing team in the 2022 season.