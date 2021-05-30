Since 2005, Pramac and Ducati have had a steady relationship, and the new deal will extend the racing team's partnership with the Italian brand for another three years—all the way to 2024.

Two Ducati Desmicedici bikes will be run by Pramac until the end of 2024. Paolo Campinoti, the owner of Pramac, had this to say: "We are very proud of the work and the results we have achieved in recent years with Ducati, we are happy to continue this wonderful adventure for the next three years." Recently, the Pramac race team became a bigger part of Ducati's MotoGP project.

"We have created a very special relationship with Ducati, we have achieved incredible goals and the best is yet to come!"

Things have been going swell for Pramac as Johann Zarco secured three podiums in the opening five races of MotoGP this year—he currently sits in third place for the championship with only 12 points under the leader, Fabio Qartararo. Pramac's rookie, Jorge Martin also got an impressive start in 2021, finishing third at the Doha GP until his injury at Portimao. Despite his injury, Martin will continue his contract until 2022. Zarco will also continue racing with Pramac once his contract renewal is official.

Since the 2019 season, Pramac racing won a total of 14 podiums for Ducati.

Ducati's sporting director, Paolo Ciabatti added: "It is really a pleasure for us to be able to announce the renewal of our partnership with Pramac Racing for the next three MotoGP seasons."

"Together with Pramac Racing we have achieved very important results and, thanks to the close collaboration with them, we have been able to increase the young riders in the top category who have then moved on to the official team with success. And we are sure we have what it takes to enjoy many other great satisfactions together with Pramac Racing!"