On May 17, 2021, Ducati North America issued a safety recall for all 2021 Ducati Scrambler 800 Nightshift models because incorrect front and rear turn signals were installed. As a result, these turn signal indicators may not be bright enough for other road traffic to see them, and could result in increased risk of a crash.

These bikes were assembled on the Ducati Motor production line, along with all other Scramblers for other markets. Ducati says that the error comes due to an incorrect bike model bill of material, which specified an incorrect part. Around 228 individual bikes are believed to be affected throughout the U.S. and Canada. An estimated 100 percent of 2021 Ducati Scrambler 800 Nightshifts are believed to be affected.

Bikes with this defect do not guarantee the “effective projected luminous lens area requirements” specified by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) No. 108. Affected bikes were produced between February 5, 2021 and April 3, 2021. The affected VIN range is non-sequential, and is between ML0KAFPM8MT004187 and ML0KAFPM1MT004600. Once the problem was recognized, it was rectified on the production line for bikes produced from April 4, 2021 forward.

Ducati North America is notifying both dealers and registered customers who purchased these bikes. Authorized Ducati dealers will perform recall service that involves installation of the correct front and rear turn signal indicators, free of charge, as part of the recall process.

If owners have already paid for this repair to be performed, Ducati will consider reimbursement requests according to its existing policy. In the official DNA letter that will be sent to customers, Ducati notes that “expenses from repair facilities outside of the authorized Ducati dealer network will be considered; however, the procedure must meet Ducati North America’s standards.” In this event, an authorized Ducati North America dealer will inspect the repair and, if applicable, submit it with all required paperwork to DNA for reimbursement on your behalf.

Ducati North America will notify dealers between May 24, 2021 and May 31, 2021. Owners will be notified between June 23, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Ducati’s recall number is SRV-RCL-21-009. The NHTSA number for this recall is 21V-361.

Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446, in both the U.S. and Canada. U.S.-based owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. Canadian owners may contact Transport Canada at 1-800-333-0510.