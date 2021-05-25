On May 17, 2021, KTM North America issued a recall for all 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR motorcycles due to a fuel line fault on both fuel lines located on the front fuel tank. The way the existing fuel lines and the fuel tank interact could result in abrasion, which could potentially result in a fuel leak. That could cause damage and/or fire to result, potentially harming the rider, the bike, and other surrounding property.

According to KTM, both the shape and the mounting position of the original fuel lines in the front fuel tank are partial reasons why this abrasion can occur. As a result, two newly-designed fuel lines with a different shape and an additional clamp to avoid this problem will be installed in place of the old, faulty fuel lines when these bikes come in for their recall service. All recall service will be performed by authorized Husqvarna dealers, free of charge.

An estimated 171 bikes are potentially involved in this recall, according to KTM. That’s about one percent of the total bike population. The affected bikes were produced between March 5, 2020 and October 13, 2020, with non-sequential VINs ranging from VBKUEV404LM795818 to VBKTR3406LM790768.

Affected motorcycles remaining in dealer hands must not be sold or operated until this recall service is performed, according to Husqvarna’s official service bulletin regarding this matter. If a customer was waiting to take delivery of their new 2020 701 Enduro LR, Husqvarna North America should ensure that this service is performed prior to that owner taking delivery.

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America will notify dealers between May 14, 2021 and July 22, 2022. Owner notifications should go out between June 11, 2021 and July 29, 2022. NHTSA’s recall number for this issue is 21V-363. KTM’s number for this recall is HTB2105.

Owners may contact KTM customer service at 1-888-985-6090. Additionally, owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.