We may be in the midst of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, but it's never too early to prepare for fall and winter riding seasons ahead. Whether you’re a daily commuter or weekend warrior, staying dry and comfortable always makes the ride more enjoyable. For that reason, Stylmartin’s Legend Mid boot prioritizes coverage, fit, and protection, delivering versatile footwear for tourers and bar hoppers alike.

Composed of full-grain, water-repellent leather, the matte black finish makes the boots both fashionable and functional. That well-worn look aligns with the Legend’s classic silhouette and dual buckles. Stylmartin doesn’t miss the details either, with white stitching along the outsole contrasting the predominantly black boot and burnished buckles contributing to the distressed aesthetic. Cleverly hidden zippers along the inner ankle and reinforced leather toe patches also suit city riders and rough and tumble explorers.

On the inside, a waterproof yet breathable liner ensures that the rider’s feet stay dry in damp weather and cool in warmer conditions. Internal PU protection along the ankles mitigates impacts while the full-grain leather provides excellent abrasion resistance. The non-slip Vibram outsole also delivers extra grips on the pegs, at a stop, or even off the bike. Comfort isn’t lost on the Legends either, with users able to swap out the boot’s anatomic and breathable insoles based on their preferences. Stylmartin’s safety features ultimately earn the touring boots a CE approval rating as well.

Available in Euro sizes 39-47, the Legend Mid only comes in one colorway: black. Designed in Italy and made in Europe, the boots retail for €229 ($269 USD), a reasonable price considering the build quality, protective properties, premium materials, and refined design. Whether you’re into café racers, cruisers, naked bikes, sport-tourers, or custom builds, the Stylmartin Legend Mids are a great option when the cooler temps return.