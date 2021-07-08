Motorcycle riding jeans have grown in popularity over the years. With a fusion of style, protection, and comfort, it's no wonder more road riders are swapping their leathers for denim. However, summer temperatures and workplace dress codes may call for lighter, more refined trousers. That’s where Dainese’s new Chinos Tex motorcycle pants come into play.

Consisting of single-layer Armalith spun from Lycra and Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber, the slim-cut chinos are just as protective as they are stylish. Dainese pairs the abrasion-resistant properties with a seamless construction, minimizing the risk of tearing during a slide. Pro Shape 2.0 protectors at the knees and hips increase the Chinos Tex safety features, resulting in a level AA CE rating.

Two pockets at the front are perfect for storing easy-access items such as a smartphone, keys, or small tools while the two rear pockets suit wallets or documents. A thigh pocket also provides a modicum of carrying capacity. While Dainese offers the Chinos Tex pants in sizes 28 through 44, the zippered fly and belt loops should ensure fit for a wide range of riders.

Appropriate for three-season riding, the lightweight pants should appeal to commuters and canyon carvers alike. Available in olive green and black, the versatile trousers remain a fashionable staple while delivering excellent crash protection and the utmost comfort. At $299.95, the Chinos Tex pants are also competitively priced against today’s best riding jeans.

If you’re searching for an alternative to denim or looking for a way to expand your riding pants wardrobe, Dainese’s new chinos may be the perfect fit for you. Yes, motorcycle jeans have grown in popularity over the years, but with the new Armalith fabric, lightweight construction, and comfortable accommodations, we wouldn’t be surprised if different styles of pants gain a mass following in the near future.