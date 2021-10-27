Jet helmets are popular among scooter riders and urban commuters looking for a no-frills lid that’s easy to wear and remove. These three-quarter-style helmets don’t offer nearly as much frontal protection in the event of a crash, however, they do a lot more than your typical half-helmet, or what folks refer to as “brain buckets.”

HJC, one of the world’s leading helmet manufacturers, has its own range of commuter and scooter helmets, the latest of which comes in the form of the i20 Jet Helmet. This new lid employs classic scooter design, infused with modern, sporty styling, so much so that the Korean helmet maker is calling it a “jet streetfighter” lid. Perhaps the most notable feature of the new i20 is its removable chin bar which serves as a windbreaker for your face—similar to what Shark offers with its Street-Drak lid. HJC notes, however, that the removable chin bar offers no protection. As such, it’s there mostly for style and comfort against wind blast.

HJC’s newest i20 Jet Helmet features a polycarbonate shell, and offers easy maintenance thanks to a removable and washable liner made of Supercool fabric. The helmet is also eyewear compatible with grooves on the temples capable of accommodating standard spectacles or sunglasses, to add to this, it comes with a built-in, flip-up smoked visor, too. Ventilation is provided by air intakes on the front, as well as on the removable chin bar. A micrometric buckle closure makes it easy to wear and remove the helmet, especially on busy errands runs around town.

All these safety features merit the i20 the highest safety certification—ECE 22.06, similar to what the new RPHA1 complies to. It can easily be integrated with HJC’s Smart Intercom system, as well as other popular motorcycle communicators such as SENA or Cardo. The i20 is available in a variety of matte and glossy plain colors, and is sized from XS to 2XL. Pricing has been pegged at 199.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $232 USD.