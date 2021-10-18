HJC Releases 10A Integrated Helmet Camera

Having a camera on your helmet while going for a ride isn’t just useful if you’re a vlogger or a content creator. In fact, a helmet cam can also be a useful piece of safety equipment, in a sense that it can deter thieves or other hoodlums from causing you any trouble. Other than that, it can also be a vital element when it comes to insurance claims following an accident. Personally, I never ride my bike without my trusty GoPro.

While GoPro continues to be the leader in the action camera segment, several other companies have excellent products that fit the bill nicely. HJC, a Korean helmet manufacturer, has recently forayed into the action cam segment with a unique camera which features an integrated design on certain models. Unlike a GoPro or any other action cam which relies on third party mounts and straps, the HJC 10A is designed to specifically fit on HJC’s helmets, particularly its touring range. As such, it guarantees a perfect, unobstructed fit, which eliminates the risk of the camera being lost while you’re out on a ride.

Just like most other action cameras in the market, the HJC 10A can record videos, take photos, track your location via GPS, and can livestream videos on social media via WiFi connectivity. Thanks to its proprietary mounting system, however, it offers a wide 148-degree field of view and can be swiveled up and down. Off-road rides on gnarly terrain can also be recorded without a hitch thanks to the camera’s built-in image stabilization. The 10A offers hours of HD video recording thanks to its built-in 512 GB of storage, and 2,000 mAh lithium battery.

The HJC 10A’s features can be toggled via a multifunction switch on the left side of the contraption making it easy to switch between modes while on the go. HJC claims that the camera’s controls are extremely user friendly, and designed to optimize safety and enjoyment. Perhaps the only drawback with the 10A is also its very selling point. It’s only compatible with HJC helmets, and a select few at that. It mounts perfectly onto the RPHA 90S Carbon, RPHA 90S, F70 Carbon, F70, and i90. As far as pricing goes, the 10A can be yours for 369 Euros, or $435 USD.