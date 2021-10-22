Are you a serious Marc Márquez fan? If you’ve been meaning to get your hands on the Shoei X-Fourteen Márquez 6 graphic released earlier in 2021, then you’ll want to know about the special edition the helmet maker is about to release.

It’s called the Shoei X-Fourteen Marquez 6 Special Package, and its release will be extremely limited in availability. On November 5, 2021, it’s scheduled to be released in exactly one location worldwide: the Shoei Gallery Tokyo.

What’s so special about it? While the helmet itself is the standard Shoei X-Fourteen with the Marquez 6 graphic, you get an exclusive cover, plate, and base cover. The real star of the show, however, is the CWR-F dark smoke visor, which comes with a special sticker signed by none other than Marc Márquez himself. Since you can’t peel off that sticker, though, rest assured that these X-Fourteen Marquez 6 helmets also come with a CWR-F clear visor, so you can actually ride in it and leave the signed visor at home.

Only 93 of these Marquez 6 Special Packages will be released in total. If you’re interested in purchasing one, you’ll need to register on the Shoei Japan website after sales open on November 5, 2021. Then, you’ll need to phone the Shoei Gallery Tokyo store to check inventory and confirm which size helmet you want. This is a two-step process, and Shoei Gallery Tokyo says that it will not take full reservations for the helmet over the phone.

Only one helmet will be sold to each person who makes an online reservation. Also, if you simply show up at Shoei Gallery Tokyo and expect to buy this special edition without going through the online and phone parts of the registration process, you will be disappointed. Shoei cautions that it will only sell this special edition helmet according to the rules it’s laid out. The cost is 121,000 yen (or 110,000 yen excluding tax). That’s about $1,066, or $969 excluding tax if you’re in Tokyo and you want one.