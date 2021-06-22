To say that the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland held last Sunday was an emotional rollercoaster would be a massive understatement. Right from the start of the race, it was clear to see that the event was going to be an epic battle among the world's most talented motorcycle racers. Little did we know that we were about to witness one of the greatest comebacks in the history of motorsports.

Followers of the MotoGP are well aware of the struggles Repsol Honda Team icon Marc Marquez had been facing for nearly a year now. After a career-threatening injury in July of last year, it was unclear as to whether or not we would ever see Marc Marquez return to his glory days. As the race went on, Marquez proved himself a strong contender from the first few laps. He later went on to create a sizeable lead, which at one point saw second place rider, Miguel Oliveira of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, two seconds behind.

Towards the latter part of the race, Oliveira somehow managed to close the gap, with less than a second between himself and Marquez. However, it became clear to see that, through sheer will and determination, Marquez was not to be shaken, and that he would hold on to pole position until the very end of the race. As the race concluded, it was an extremely emotional victory for Marc Marquez and the entire Repsol Honda Team.

Marquez's victory at the Sachsenring is significant for two reasons. Firstly, it comes after nearly two years since his last victory, 581 days ago. After having gone though some of the darkest days in his professional racing career, it's easy to understand the outpouring of emotion from Marquez and the entire Repsol Honda Team. On top of this, Marquez holds on to his title as the King of the Ring for eleven years in a row, having won the German Grand Prix held in the Sachsen Ring for eleven years and counting—a feat which he admitted was something he wasn't expecting.

Following the race, Marc Marquez's fellow racers expressed their excitement and congratulations in a video uploaded to the MotoGP's official Instagram account. With all the excitement that has been going on in this year's season of the MotoGP, and Marc Marquez's victory at the Sachsenring coming as a surprise to many, the remaining races of the season are surely going to be filled with tons of excitement and exhilaration.