For most of the 2020 and the ongoing 2021 MotoGP season, we've been forced to enjoy our favorite motorcycle racing league away from the action, and through a screen from the safety of our homes. Indeed, the global pandemic has taken away the joy and exhilaration of live, on-site motorcycle racing. At long last, it seems that the good old days may be making a comeback, as the MotoGP will be opening its doors to fans once again in August.

Dorna Sports has confirmed that both races to be held in the Red Bull Ring in Austria—the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria and the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich will be accepting fans at full capacity. All spectator restrictions when it comes to sporting events are being lifted in Austria, as the country is confident that it has fully contained and controlled the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, the MotoGP itself has published a press release stating that the Red Bull Ring will be open to fans who are either vaccinated, tested, or have fully recovered from COVID-19.

With this, we can expect to, once again, hear the roars of the crowd in the famed Red Bull Ring for both the Styrian and Austrian GPs. The MotoGP, however, states that the paddock will continue to operate as a separate and contained COVID-19 safe bubble during both races. This means that we can expect to see the usual limited access and use of personal protective equipment such as face masks and face shields within the MotoGP paddock and in the pre-race starting grid, as well.

So there you have it, it would appear that in some parts of the world, at least, we're beginning to slowly go back to the way things were before the world was flipped over on its head. We can certainly expect to see fans entering the grandstands of the Red Bull Ring in droves this coming August 8th and 15th, along with them the electric environment and sheer exhilaration of live motorcycle racing which we have missed out on for such a long time.