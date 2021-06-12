The Sepang GP could face cancelation as the COVID-19 situation in Asia draws concerns from race officials. While no official statement or decision has yet been made, the are talks of the Asian MotoGP tour jumping to a new schedule.

This isn't the first time that a MotoGP event in Malaysia faced cancelation. In January of 2021, the pre-season test of 2021 was canceled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. As such, the tests in February and March were both axed to keep all of the attendees safe and healthy.

Because the situation isn't under control at the moment, all eyes are on the Malaysian government, and it could be possible that the Sepang GP could be removed from the MotoGP schedule. Sepang is still willing to host the event, however, the COVID-19 situation seems to be the biggest hurdle that will keep the event from being held.

With the event now in question, MotoGP could go to Misano Adriatico two times. Still, no official news from event officials, but it is possible. Local institutions and the Marco Simoncelli Misano World Circuit are ready to assume responsibility to host the race. The organizations are ready to hold another race following the Gran Prix in the Republic of San Marino.

It's not the first time Misano will be holding two Gran Prix events. The region also played host to two MotoGP events last year, 2020.

Nothing's set in stone for now. According to the official schedule, the Sepang GP is still in the official MotoGP calendar. The Malaysian GP will be held in October for now, but as the month draws closer and if cases continue to rise, officials will have to deal with canceling the event for the sake of health and safety.