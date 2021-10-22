Fall weather can be unpredictable, especially when you’re covering vast distances while touring. While most riders can press on through warmer conditions, colder climates typically require extra coverage, especially when it comes to gloves. Stiff hands lead to stiff and abrupt inputs, which can result in potentially dangerous situations. Luckily, Alpinestars offers riders the new Range gloves, a two-in-one option that keeps the user's digits dexterous even in frigid temperatures.

Boasting Ripstop material and knuckle protectors at the back of the hand, the Range’s construction is both abrasion-resistant and durable. On the flip side, the goatskin palm delivers comfort while maintaining the glove’s protective properties. The GORE-TEX membrane seals out water while also optimizing breathability. That combination of protection and range of motion provides excellent tactile feel in nearly all conditions.

Of course, when the mercury drops, standard gloves won’t do the job. To help the rider stay in the saddle, Alpinestars includes a removable thermal fleece liner. The Gore Grip finish on the internal glove keeps the layers locked together, maintaining the rider’s sensitivity and dexterity despite the added bulk.

Even with both layers on, the two-in-one gloves maximize comfort with a Velcro long cuff flap, a Velcro band at the wrist, and a stretch insert on the backhand and palm. The multi-season also touts additional padding on the fingers and palm reinforcements, resulting in a CE Level 1 rating. Touchscreen-compatible fingertips also make controlling smartphone and navigation devices a cinch, making the Range a suitable companion for long trips.

Retailing for $169.95, the all-weather gloves are both versatile and affordable. Alpinestars may only offer the Range in black, but they come in sizes S-3XL. Whether you’re setting out on a far-off journey or live in a chilly climate, the Range 2-in-1 Gore-Tex Glove is a great option for the fall and beyond.