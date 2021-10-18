Early fall can produce some very unpredictable weather conditions. In the Northern Hemisphere alone, some regions enjoy summer-like heat late in the year while others contend with showers and snow storms. To help riders stay prepared for everything from heat waves to torrential downpours, French gear maker Bering just launched the Hobart leather jacket.

Like most sport-oriented jackets, the Hobart touts a close-cut fit with technical detailing and an eye-catching accent color. Bering sets its jacket apart, however, with its Shield Tex abrasion resistant fabric and cowhide construction. The tough exterior may protect in the event of a slide but the BWTech Mega waterproof membrane shields the rider against wind and rain. Of course, temps tend to dip in those conditions and the removable Shelltech Mega thermal liner keeps the user warm as well.

If the sun does peek through, riders can ditch the thermal liner and open the vent pockets at the chest and back to circulate air through the jacket. A fixed mesh air completes the brand’s Air Dynamic System (ADS), and equips the Hobart to handle the diverse conditions encountered on long-distance trips.

Weather protection isn’t the Hobart’s only trick though. The leather jacket also comes with Omega level 1 protectors at the elbows and shoulders. Users can adjust the elbow arm to fit their frame and add a back protector (sold separately) to the provided pocket. Reflective elements also increase visibility to fellow motorists in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of a crash.

Zippered cuffs, waist adjusters, and shirring at the elbows and back personalize the fit while a neoprene collar amplifies comfort. Two external pockets, two internal pockets, and one wallet pouch provide just enough storage for extended travels and a connection zipper at the back allows users to pair the Hobart with touring pants.

At €459.99 (≈ $535 USD), the Bering leather jacket provides AAA CE rated performance at a reasonable price. The versatile top layer only comes in black but fits sizes S-4XL. Whether mother nature throws wind, rain, or sunshine your way, the Hobart leather jacket has you covered.